See how Paolo transforms into the 'Beauty and the Beast' star

Published 8:55 PM, August 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actor and television host Paolo Ballesteros again channeled another celebrity for his jaw-dropping makeup transformation series.

On Sunday, August 13, Paolo transformed himself into Beauty and the Beast and Harry Potter actress Emma Watson.

EMMA WATSON makeup transformation makeupTransformation #transformlangnangtransform #emmaWatson #pinkzippr A post shared by Paolo Ballesteros (@pochoy_29) on Aug 13, 2017 at 4:03am PDT

Paolo, who has become famous for transforming himself into different celebrities, recently channeled Kim Kardashian when he won the Best Actor Award at the Gawad Urian for his role in Die Beautiful.

He also caught the attention of Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot when he posted his makeup transformation as the female superhero. – Rappler.com