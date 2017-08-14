LOOK: Paolo Ballesteros transforms into Emma Watson
MANILA, Philippines – Actor and television host Paolo Ballesteros again channeled another celebrity for his jaw-dropping makeup transformation series.
On Sunday, August 13, Paolo transformed himself into Beauty and the Beast and Harry Potter actress Emma Watson.
Paolo, who has become famous for transforming himself into different celebrities, recently channeled Kim Kardashian when he won the Best Actor Award at the Gawad Urian for his role in Die Beautiful.
He also caught the attention of Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot when he posted his makeup transformation as the female superhero. – Rappler.com