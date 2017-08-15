Michael Sheen will play Aziraphale and David Tennant will play Crowley in the upcoming Amazon series based on the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel

Published 12:27 PM, August 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Another Neil Gaiman novel will soon be turned into a TV series and according to Variety, it's set to star Michael Sheen and David Tennant.

Good Omens, based on the Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett novel of the same name, follows Aziraphale (Michael), an angel, and Crowley (David), a demon, as they attempt to stop the coming of the End Times in 2018.

According to Deadline, Michael and David are still in talks for the roles and have not yet confirmed their deals with Amazon.

Michael previously starred in Passengers, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Parts 1 and 2, and in the Showtime series Masters of Sex.

David, on the other hand, is known for portraying the Tenth Doctor on Doctor Who. He was also Kilgrave on the Jessica Jones series and Barty Crouch Jr the film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

The Good Omens series will consist of 6 one-hour episodes that will air on Amazon Prime Video. BBC will also air the series after its first run on Amazon and in locations where Amazon Prime Video is not available.

Good Omens follows another TV series adaptation of one of Neil's books, American Gods, which was developed by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green for Starz. American Gods was aired in April 2017 and was renewed for a second season. – Rappler.com