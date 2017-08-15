Ryan Reynolds releases a statement, following the death of the stuntwoman

Published 10:54 AM, August 15, 2017

OTTAWA, Canada – A stuntwoman was killed Monday, August 14 on the set of Deadpool 2 in Vancouver while filming a motorcycle stunt for the much-anticipated sequel to Marvel Comic's anti-superhero blockbuster, police said.

"Vancouver Police can confirm that a female stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle," police said in a statement.

Images posted in local newspapers showed police taping off a black Ducati motorcycle sitting on its side next to a smashed officer tower window in downtown Vancouver.

Actress Zazie Beetz, who is best known for her role in the FX television network series Atlanta, was reportedly spotted driving the motorcycle, or one like it, during filming.

Beetz has been cast in the film as Domino, a mercenary with exceptional marksmanship and fighting skills, and mutant powers.

The first Deadpool movie earned US$783 million at the box office.

Production on the sequel, which also stars Ryan Reynolds as the title character and Josh Brolin, began two months ago.

On Twitter, the actor released a statement on the death on accident.

"We're heartbroken, shocked, and devastated...but recognize can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment," Ryan said.

"My heart pours out to them – along with each and every person she touched in this world."

– Rappler.com