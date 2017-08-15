Nutritionist and fitness instructor Shyre Aquino posts photos of herself and the singer together

Published 2:25 PM, August 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After confirming in April that he had broken up with Alyssa Quijano, it looks like Jake Zyrus, formerly known as Charice, has found a new love.

On Monday, August 14, Shyre Aquino, a registered nutritionist and fitness instructor, posted on Instagram photos of herself and the pop star.

"I love you for who you are," Shyre wrote in the caption.

In another one of Shyre's posts, Jake took to the comments to say: "You deserve all these good comments. They don't even know who you really are as a person. To all of you, this woman makes me feel good about myself. She's the reason I stopped hating myself because of what other people think/say about me. Other than her outer beauty, her inner beauty is one of the many reasons why I adore her. She's patient, funny, and humble. Thanks for complimenting her. It makes me feel very proud. She's a really good human being."

Before their breakup in April, Jake had first confirmed in 2013 that he was dating Alyssa.

In June, Jake Zyrus publicly announced that he changed his name from Charice by changing all of his social media account names. Weeks later, Jake told Rappler that he has had his top surgery done and has gotten shots for testosterone. He is set to hold his first concert as Jake on October 6. – Rappler.com