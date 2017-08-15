(UPDATED) Kris Aquino and Ricky Lo exchange words through social media

Published 8:15 PM, August 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Kris Aquino has called out Philippine Star entertainment editor Ricky Lo regarding an article about her son Bimby, which came out on Tuesday, August 15.

In the article titled "Bimby no-show at MJ's party," the entertainment editor wrote that Bimby did not show up at his half-brother MJ's first birthday party, which was thrown by his dad, James Yap, and James' girlfriend, Michela Cozzola. James is the ex-husband of Kris.

The article quoted the events organizer saying that Bimby "confirmed" he was coming to the party.

On Instagram, Kris said the article was uncalled for, as it involved two children. Kris also said that while she remembers Ricky for being a compassionate person, it's a totally different story when kids are involved.

"[Ricky Lo] Marami na kong pinalampas na mga binalita mo about me because I figured for as long as 'di ko na lang patulan – 'di na hahaba pa ang issue. (Ricky, I've ignored so many stories you wrote about me because I figured for as long as I won't say anything about, the issue won't last.) I also reminded myself about all the times you showed me compassion... Pero pag mga bata na ang nasa (But if the kids are on the) HEADLINE, like any parent – I am PROTESTING: FOUL and UNCALLED FOR," Kris wrote.

The TV host and actress also enumerated the reasons why she was unhappy with the story.

"Here are some valid points any parent, whether celebrity or private citizen can identify with especially when navigating the difficult road of moving forward, being positive and trying our best to be mature for a healthy environment for our children."

"Why steal the spotlight from an innocent one year old child's birthday celebration with such a teleserye like headline? It's MJ's day, not Bimb's..."

"Why rely on an event organizer's account of who confirmed and who didn't?"



"Why make a "drama" of the relationship between two brothers when one of them is barely a toddler and their mothers are okay and in regular communication?"



Kris also said that maybe it's time for Ricky to review Republic Act 7610, which deals with the protection of children.

"Most importantly, why bring 'intrigue' on a 10 year old boy who has never done you harm? I believe it's time to review Republic Act No. 7610 signed by the 9th Congress from June 17, 1992: An Act Provinding for Stronger Deterrence and Special Protection Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination, and for other Purposes."



Kris also said that Ricky could have reached out to her.

"And lastly – when two mothers are living peaceful lives & communicating privately because it is in the best interest of their sons, why do you make that hard to maintain because now we have no choice but to post in order for our children to be seen in the right light? NAKAKAPIKON KASI ANAK KO ANG HINEADLINE (It's annoying because it's my son's name that your put on the headline) without trying to get our side of the story – madali akong mahanap, so many of your Philippine Star officemates have direct communication w/ my family-oh yeah, kung tinawagan nga pala ko, eh di walang maintrigang headline (had you called me, there won't be an intriguing headline). Touch me and you won't get a reaction- I think I've proven that countless times. But write something unverified and meant to put my son in a bad light and you unleash the TIGER MOM in me. I know you are much older and I should be respectful BUT PLEASE RESPECT my rights as a MOTHER. To all Moms PLEASE LIKE if you AGREE that we'll do ALL to LOVE, PROTECT & NURTURE OUR CHILDREN."

In a follow-up post, Kris posted a quote with a photo of a lion and her cub, saying that when it comes to her children, she will protect them no matter what.

"No king yet – hence I truly go the distance in the protection and willingness to FIGHT for my SONS. Tomorrow is another day and I still choose #POSITIVITY. Good night with affection and appreciation from in Bimb's words this 'bad ass mom.'

On Wednesday, August 16, Ricky released a statement through his "Funfare" column regarding the issue.

"First text message 'Funfare' got yesterday morning was from MJ’s mom Michela 'Mic' Cazzola who, after a perfunctory 'thank you,' proceeded to deliver quite a mouthful that I refused to swallow with my first morning cup of green tea. Mic described the story as 'not nice,' but I do hope she didn’t, as she threatened, burn her copy of The STAR even if I told her that it was her prerogative to do whatever she wanted to as long as she paid for her copy."

Ricky then said that he recalled to Mic his experience at the August 12 event. He was seated with James' close friend Welson Yap. Both he and Welson wondered when Bimby would arrive, and other guests asked them the same question, said Ricky.

He added that James assured that Bimby was invited to the party, and an events coordinator had told them that he was coming.

"Here’s what Doc Welson and I didn’t know, in one of the series of text messages sent by Mic in rapid succession yesterday morning," Ricky continued.

“'I told the (coordinator) to cross out Bimby’s name from the list because Kris and I have already agreed beforehand that the kids would be meeting in private…' adding, 'I don’t want to create issues where everybody is okay already.'

"Had Mic informed Doc Welson and me about her and Kris’ 'secret agreement,' yesterday’s story would have been different and, I suppose, Mic would have the full-page spread framed for posterity.

"There. That should clear the non-issue and bring Mic’s Italian temper down.

"Henceforth, I reminded Mic to refrain from sending me any invitation to any of her and James’ affairs, thank you."

The entertainment editor also gave Kris and other showbiz personalities a reminder about posting photos of their children on social media.

"A word for Kris and other showbiz denizens who can’t help decorating the social media with posts of their children. Before Kris and other soc-med savvy moms scold people and remind them to please spare the innocents, they should be the first to spare their children by keeping them away from the social media. Otherwise, they themselves are (maybe unwittingly) putting their children in, well, 'harm’s way.'"

Ricky’s statement, however, did not sit well with Kris. On Wednesday, August 16, Kris posted on Instagram saying that his comment on keeping kids away from social media was uncalled for.

“[Ricky Lo] won't man up and admit his Monday [Philstar News] headline had no factual basis. Can you fault any mother or father, whether celebrity or non celeb for being proud of their children and wanting to share their love and pride with their circle – in our case it's a much bigger circle? Simpleng tanong, may connection ba ang IG pictures namin nila Kuya Josh & Bimb sa Birthday ni MJ? (Simple question, do my, Kuya Josh, and Bimb's Instagram photos have any connection with MJ’s birthday?) Or is this a case of trying to deflect an issue by pinning the blame at someone who tried her best to keep quiet for the sake of peace?”

Kris said that anyone who bashed her sons have been reprimanded before, but she still remained calm and polite, saying she was raised properly.

At the end of the post, she thanked the president of the Philippine Star, Miguel Belmonte, for talking to her about the matter: “Special thanks to Miguel Belmonte for keeping communication lines open and understanding my sentiments as a mother. Tito Ricky, BINILIN ako ni auntie Betty Go Belmonte sa yo, sana mabalik ang respeto at pagmamahal. (Tito Ricky, auntie Betty Go Belmonte told you to take care of me, I hope the respect and love will return.)

– Rappler.com