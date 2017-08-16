Here's why Daniel Padilla challenged Paul Salas to a basketball game
MANILA, Philippines – Daniel Padilla and Paul Salas' online exchange about their upcoming basketball game has had fans buzzing – but what started the basketball challenge in the first place?
The two actors were part of the Star Magic All Star Games on Sunday, August 13, where tensions rose when JC de Vera fouled Daniel in the 3rd quarter of a basketball game.
On Twitter, a social media user posted a screenshot of a Facebook post where it appears Paul threw shade at Daniel regarding the foul and Daniel's performance during the game.
The comment from Paul read, "Hahahahaha. Curry na Curry ba?" referring to Stephen Curry, one of today's most popular NBA players and one of Daniel's favorites.
Tsk tsk paul salas & friends ingat kayo mga besh hahahahahahahahhahaha pic.twitter.com/IorDUxcrVn
The tweet made the rounds online, and eventually reached some of the actors on Daniel's All Star Games teammates, Marco Gumabao, Pat Sugui, and Anjo Damiles.
On Tuesday, August 15, Marco tweeted that he was up for a 5 on 5 game and asked Paul Salas if he was too. Anjo and Pat also asked if they could join in.
Daniel then posted: "Seryoso ba tong mga 'to, tol?'...[Paul Andre Salas], ano? Sagot." (Are these guys serious? ...[Paul Andre Salas], what? Answer.)
In response, Paul said that he will reserve a court for the game.
Paul and Daniel's significant others – actresses Kathryn Bernardo and Barbie Imperial, respectively – cheered for the two on Twitter too.
Kathryn posted a GIF of Steph Curry, while Barbie tweeted: "Good times or bad times, I got his back. Even if you bash me, I just wanna show you guys that bad comments wont stop me, I know him."
good times or bad times, i got his back. even if you bash me, i just wanna show you guys that bad comments wont stop me, i know him
The basketball game's date, time, and other details were not discussed publicly. – Rappler.com