The British actor made the announcement on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Published 5:49 PM, August 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Daniel Craig will be reprising his role as secret agent James Bond for a new film, the actor confirmed on Wednesday, August 16, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Asked by Stephen Colbert if he would be returning as James Bond, Daniel answered plainly, “Yes.”

Daniel said he knew he would be returning as Bond for a couple of months already. “I always wanted to,” Daniel said, adding that he just needed a break.

Stephen pointed out that his return is contrary to a statement Daniel made in an earlier interview, where he said he didn’t want to make another Bond movie.

Daniel explained: “It was two days after I finished shooting the last movie. I went straight to an interview and someone said, ‘Would you do another one?’ And I went ‘No!’ And instead of saying something with style and grace, I gave a really stupid answer.”

It will be Daniel’s last Bond film, he told Stephen. “I just want to go out on a high note, and I can’t wait,” he said.

The British actor debuted as 007 in the 2006 Bond film, Casino Royale. He has since gone on to appear in 3 other Bond films: Quantum of Solace in 2008, Skyfall in 2012, and Spectre in 2015. Daniel’s next Bond film will be the 25th in the 007 series. It will be out in November 2019, BBC reported. – Rappler.com