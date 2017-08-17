Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, and Sadie Sink are among the celebrity guests at the AsiaPOP Comicon 2017

Published 3:57 PM, August 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Four stars from the Netflix hit series Stranger Things are set to come to Manila for the AsiaPOP Comicon 2017, which is happening on August 25 to 27 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay.

Noah Schnapp, who played Upside Down survivor Will Byers in the first season, will be joined by Joe Keery, who played big man on campus Steve. The two actors, who are returning for the second season, will be joined by Dacre Montgomery and Sadie Sink, new additions to the Stranger Things cast.

In the upcoming season of the show, Dacre will be playing Billy, the new kid in town who is originally from California. Sadie will be playing his stepister, Max.

The 4 actors are among the roster of celebrity guests who are attending the APCC. Also confirmed to attend are Justice League’s Ray Fisher, and Teen Wolf’s Tyler Hoechlin.

In 2016, Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in Stranger Things, was one of the stars who attended APCC Manila. – Rappler.com