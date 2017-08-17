The BIR files falsification and perjury charges against actor Richard Gutierrez on top of their tax evasion complaint against him in April 2017

Published August 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has filed new complaints against actor Richard Gutierrez for allegedly falsifying his 2012 tax documents and for allegedly committing perjury.

According to a report on ABS-CBN, Richard and his company R Gutz Production, is charged with:

one count of knowingly submitting an falsified annual income tax return (ITR) for 2012

6 counts of knowingly sumitting falsified value-added tax (VAT) returns for the second, 3rd, and 4th quarters of 2012

two counts of knowingly submitting perjured affidavits

4 counts of making it appear as if he or another had filed his ITR and VAT returns

Regarding the actor's alleged falsification of details in his 2012 ITR, the BIR said in a statement to GMA News Online that the records that Gutierrez presented were "deceptively made to appear to have been stamped received by Revenue District Office (RDO) No 42 – San Juan City." The receiving officer's signature appears to have been forged and the stamp on the documents were not among those used in the RDO No 42 – San Juan City.

ABS-CBN's report said that the BIR alleged that Gutierrez in July submitted perjured documents to the preliminary investigation of his tax evasion case in order to secure its dismissal.

The BIR filed a P38.57-million tax evasion complaint against Gutierrez in April, saying that the actor failed to declare P39.6 million in sales from April to December 2012.

Gutierrez appeared before the DOJ on July 12 to submit his counter-affidavit. At the time, his lawyers said that Gutierrez no longer has any tax liability as he had already paid the amount that the BIR cited in the complaint. – Rappler.com