See photos of the international model wearing Penshoppe's collection here!

Published 4:27 PM, August 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Penshoppe has a new international star hitting its billboards – American supermodel Bella Hadid!

Bella is part of Penshoppe’s Generation Now pre-holiday campaign, which was shot in Los Angeles, California.

The line is youthful with a streetwear aesthetic, as seen in the outfits Bella sports for the campaign.

Among the pieces shown in a short video on Penshoppe's Instagram are bell-sleeved sweaters, sleeveless sweatshirts, denim jackets, and off-the-shoulder tops.

Peep the latest #TeamPenshoppe campaign featuring the new girl of NOW, Bella Hadid (@bellahadid)! #PenshoppeGenerationNow #BellaXPenshoppe A post shared by PENSHOPPE (@penshoppe) on Aug 15, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

Are you part of NOW? Start strong with Bella (@bellahadid). #PenshoppeGenerationNow #BellaXPenshoppe A post shared by PENSHOPPE (@penshoppe) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

You can preview the entire collection on the Penshoppe app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play Store. The entire collection launches in stores on Friday, August 18.

Which of the pieces that Bella wore would you like to work into your wardrobe? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com