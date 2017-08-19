Benjamin returns as Manuel L Quezon in Jerrold Tarog's 'Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral'

Published 1:45 PM, August 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Benjamin Alves has played a lot of roles since he entered in showbiz, but in portraying Commonwealth president, Manuel L Quezon, Benjamin was faced with a challenge.

At the opening of Book and Borders on Wednesday, August 17, Benjamin told Rappler how shooting Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral was quite fun. Although he did not divulge many details about the film, he did share a bit of what it was like to play the role of the iconic Philippine president for the second time, the first having been in the 2015 movie Heneral Luna, starring John Arcilla.

"[It's] a nice, great experience," Benjamin said. "We can't talk about it in detail, but there's still a long journey for Goyo to become a film. But everyone who has seen it including me, is very excited to see the final product."

Unlike in Heneral Luna where he only had a few scenes, Benjamin's role as Quezon will play a much bigger role in the movie starring Paolo Avelino as general Gregorio "Goyo" del Pilar. He also got books to help him prepare for the role. "Jerrold [Tarog] gave me an autobiography of Manuel L Quezon and it really helped.... [it made] it more meaningful for me." (READ: Jerrold Tarog talks ‘Goyo,’ Paulo Avelino, and topping ‘Heneral Luna')

xx manuel quezon x gregorio del pilar | #heneralluna opens nationwide today xx A post shared by BENJAMIN ALVES (@benxalves) on Sep 8, 2015 at 6:14pm PDT

Benjamin doesn't mind smaller roles, especially if that role is an important part of not just the film but the history of our country. Although he played a much larger part in the historical drama Katipunan in 2013, Benjamin considers his role as Quezon as the biggest historical role. "You're part of something bigger than yourself. I get a lot of people who ask why [I wanted] to do a cameo in the first one, ang bilis-bilis (it was just quick scenes). It's essentially the first time you're creating a sense of [this historical figure].

Benjamin does admit that though his role in these two films are not that prominent, playing Quezon in the third movie, which will tackle the life of the president in greater detail, will be a great deal tougher.

Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral is scheduled for a 2018 release. – Rappler.com