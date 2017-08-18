Check out the all the products in the kit and find out how much it retails for here!

Published 6:15 PM, August 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao has collaborated with NYX Professional Makeup on a makeup kit!

The NYX x Alodia Gosiengfiao makeup kit is a collection of NYX favorites that were curated by Alodia herself. The cosplayer is the first Filipino to collaborate with NYX, an LA-based brand.

The kit – which includes two Lip Lingerie lipsticks, one liquid foundation, one powder foundation, one eyebrow gel, and one shadow palette – is perfect for beginners and makeup lovers alike.

Lip Lingerie in Ruffle Trim – The NYX Professional Makeup signature matte lipstick in a brownish pink tint.

Lip Lingerie in Teddy – The NYX Professional Makeup signature matte lipstick in a greige mauve tint.

Eyebrow Gel 02 in Chocolate – Lightweight and waterproof, this brow gel gives you thicker, fuller brows.

The Adorable Eyeshadow Palette – Shimmering nude to smokey brown allow a versatile shift from day to night.

Stay Matte But Not Flat Foundation (in Light/Warm Beige/Natural/Medium Beige) – This oil-free, water based foundation has medium coverage with an enriched matte finish.

Stay Matte But Not Flat Powder (in Light/Warm Beige/Natural/Medium Beige) – A matte setting powder that retains your face's dimensions, for an on-fleek yet natural look.

In the video below, Alodia uses the products in the kit with her sister Ashley.



It comes in a box designed by Alodia too. “My inspiration was Japanese anime art. Those with big bright eyes, pink cheeks and cute lips,” she said of the design in a press release.

The Alodia Collection retails for P2499 on Lazada – P601 less than if the items are bought separately. – Rappler.com