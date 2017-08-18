In the popular K-drama, the actors played childhood friends who fall in love

Published 6:31 PM, August 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk, stars of the K-drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, have broken up, their representatives announced on Friday, August 18.

“We checked with Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung, and it is true that the two recently broke up,” YG Entertainment said, according to a Soompi report.

The actors confirmed that they were dating last April, after co-starring in Weightlifting Fairy. In the series, they play two college athletes who have been friends since childhood, and eventually fall in love.

오늘밤 만나요 #역도요정김복주 A post shared by 이성경 (@heybiblee) on Dec 15, 2016 at 2:47am PST

준형복주 A post shared by 이성경 (@heybiblee) on Oct 18, 2016 at 10:35pm PDT

복주녕 Forever A post shared by 남주혁 (@skawngur) on Jan 12, 2017 at 8:11am PST

Joo Hyuk and Sung Kyung were first confirmed to be dating in April. Aside from being co-stars on Weightlifting Fairy, they also worked together on the TV series Cheese in the Trap.

According to Soompi, their representatives said the couple grew apart due to busy schedules. – Rappler.com