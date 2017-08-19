The 'Goyo' actor was raised in Guam and still has family there

Published 2:56 PM, August 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – In the past weeks, Guam has been threatened by North Korea with a missile launch. Although he was initially alarmed by the news, Benjamin Alves said that while he is calmer, he continues to check on his family regularly.

"It's easy to say na nagawa na ito ng (this has been done in the past by) North Korea. I've lived in Guam where we've received a threat like that. But it should always be taken seriously kasi especially from a nation that's very hostile, na (where) anything can happen... it's easy to dismiss na hindi siya seryoso (that it's not serious). But when I think about my family that's there – all of my family's there, I grew up there, all my friends are there," Benjamin told reporters at the opening of the new Book and Borders cafe on Thursday, August 16.

"So yeah, it's worrisome. Although again, it's not the first time that North Korea has threatened Guam or the US," he said.

Benjamin grew up and studied in Guam. He said that he's glad that the threat seems to have died down a bit but continues to pray for everyone's safety and well-being. He also said that he's going to take some time off to visit his family in September.

"I have a nephew that's 3 years old. It makes you appreciate family even more and the time that you have with them, it really is," he said.

Benjamin recently finished his scenes for Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral and wrapped up doing I Heart Davao with Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez. – Rappler.com