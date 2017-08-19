At his restaurant opening, James Yap talks about not seeing their son Bimby for 8 months

Published 10:35 PM, August 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino has taken to Facebook to speak up against her former husband James Yap's comments about their son Bimby.

In the post, Kris cited an August 18 article on Pep, where James said that he hasn't seen Bimby in 8 months. James felt that this was because the 10-year-old doesn't like him.

"So sana pagdating ng 17, may desisyon na siyang sarili na, kung gusto niya ako makita, kung gusto niya ako makita na tatay niya, any time dito ako," said James at the opening of District 8 Gastropub, which he co-owns.

(So, I hope when he turns 17, he can make his own decisions, and if he wants to see me, if he wants to see his dad, any time, I'm here.)

He added that he didn't want to try to force a relationship with Bimby right now, because he felt nothing would happen and he would just get hurt. His girlfriend Mic is the one in contact with Kris, and she's not allowed to give away Kris' number, said James.

In her August 19 Facebook post, Kris accused James of using Bimby for publicity for his new venture.

She wrote: "James Yap – stop using Bimb for publicity, most especially when you are opening a BAR! That is the wrong venue to be discussing your relationship (or in this case lack of one) with your son."

She added that he should have declined to answer questions about his son, and should have asked for privacy.

No effort

According to Kris, James hasn't exerted any effort to become closer to Bimby or to provide for him.

The last time James contributed to Bimby's tuition fee was 3 years ago, said Kris.

She added later that James hadn't offered to pay for Bimby's medication the last time he saw his son during the New Year. In the Pep article, James said that Bimby was supposed to sleep over at his house then, but had to stay at the hospital instead, due to a high fever.

"Money isn't the issue with me – but voluntarily contributing to your son's needs regardless of how successful his mother is would show him that you are a stand up guy – regardless if it is P1,000 or P5,000 a month," Kris said.

"Whether we like it or not, fathers are still expected to be providers. And it doesn't put you in the most responsible light when your social media feed shows you attending art exhibits and showcasing your extensive art collection and having the capital to invest in a big restaurant-bar," she added.

The entertainment personality also warned her ex-husband not to "play the victim again," "because a man who walked away with millions from an annulment settlement from a marriage that lasted just 4 years can never be a victim, especially when he is portraying a 10 year old boy as the one at 'fault' for not liking him and making him feel na 'magsasawa ka at masasaktan ka lang'" (that you will just get tired and hurt).

Kris ended her post by saying that she has forgiven James and herself, and she is praying that they can give each other harmony, respect, and peace: "Sobrang simple – huwag mo kaming pag-usapan at guluhin, mananatili akong tahimik. Dahil ang pinakapinahahalagahan ko higit sa sarili ko ay ang mapalaki nang maayos, matalino, magalang, at mapagmahal ang anak natin."

(It's so simple – don't talk about us or bother us, and I will keep silent. Because what I value most, more than myself, is that I'm able to raise our child well, smart, respectful, and loving.)

The marriage of James and Kris was annulled in 2012. – Rappler.com