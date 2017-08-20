The material mama celebrates her birthday with all her children

August 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Madonna posted her first complete family photo with her children Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Stella, and Esther at her 59th birthday party on Instagram.

The photo was simply captioned with "Birthday" with various celebration emojis.

Madonna also shared a photo of her eldest child, Lourdes kissing her on the cheek. Lourdes is her daughter with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon.

Rocco, her son with ex-husband Guy Ritchie was all smiles in the photo. The mother and son briefly had a rocky relationship after Rocco decided to live with his father in the UK. Madonna and Guy also adopted her second son and third child, David Banda together. (READ: Madonna loses custody war for son with ex-hubby Guy Ritchie)

Mercy James, her second daughter, was adopted in 2009, while twins Esther and Stella were adopted last February. – Rappler.com