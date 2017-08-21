'Patay na si Hesus' is one of the 12 films in the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino

Published 7:00 PM, August 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino is in full swing, and among the 12 movies in theaters is Victor Villanueva's Patay na si Hesus, starring Jaclyn Jose and Chai Fonacier. (Movie Reviews: All 12 Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino films)

The movie follows a mom named Iyay (Jose), who takes her children on a roadtrip to Dumaguete from Cebu to attend her husband's funeral. Along the way, each of the family members discover things among themselves.

The film is produced by the people behind the films Zombadings and That Thing Called Tadhana.

Here's a few fun facts on the film which is shown until August 22.

1. The movie won two awards at the QCinema Festival 2016.

Patay na si Hesus is one of the films that was already screened locally before the PPP. The movie picked up two special awards at the QCinema Festival in 2016: Gender Sensitivity Award and Audience Choice Award for Feature film.

2. Patay na si Hesus was picked up by Columbia Pictures for distribution.

In July, Columbia Pictures Philippines announced that they were distributing the movie in cinemas.

In a statement, Columbia Pictures Philippines’ managing director Christopher Sy said: "Columbia has always been supportive of the local movie industry and we see this as a step to getting more involved in the development of Filipino films. We couldn’t be happier to be working with the folks at T-Rex in bringing this film to audiences nationwide."

3. Jaclyn Jose and Mailes Kanapi took Bisaya lessons for the movie.

According to Scoutmag, actresses Jaclyn Jose and Mailes Kanapi took Bisaya lessons for their respective roles as Iyay and the nun in the film. Jaclyn studied the language two months before reading the script for the movie.

4. Patay na si Hesus is just one of two films that Chai Fonacier is part of in the PPP.

Aside from Patay nas si Hesus, Chai is also part of the film Pauwi Na, starring Bembol Roco and Cherry Pie Picache.

5. The movie won the Special Jury Prize award in the PPP.

On Sunday, August 20, the organizers of Pistang Pelikulang Pilipino headed by Film Development Council of the Philippines chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra awarded the Special Jury Prize to Patay na si Hesus. The simple ceremony was held at White Space in Makati.

– Rappler.com