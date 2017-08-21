Davey Langit, the man behind the viral 'Selfie Song' and the current hit 'Idjay' is performing a few songs from his new album on Live Jam! Tune in here!

Published 8:05 PM, August 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Davey Langit is coming to Live Jam!

Davey just released his first full-length album in July, but you've probably heard his songs on air over the years.

Aside from being the guy behind the viral "Selfie Song" in 2013, Davey has also written songs like Yeng Constantino's "Cool Off" and "Time In." He was also one of the finalists during PhilPOP 2014, when his song "NGSB (No Girlfriend Since Break)" was interpreted by Luigi D'avola. In 2015, he won First Runner-up at PhilPOP for his song "Paratingin Mo Na Siya."

A few of his songs like the "Selfie Song" and "NGSB (No Girlfriend Since Break)" even made it to his 2017 album Biyaheng Langit.

Catch Davey on Monday, August 21, as he talks to us about his new album!