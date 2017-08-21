'Birdshot' wins the Critics' Choice Award, while 'Patay na si Hesus' bags the Jury's Choice prize

Published 6:32 PM, August 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The participating films in the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino were honored on Sunday, August 20, with a thanksgiving event at White Space in Makati City.

The movie Birdshot, starring John Arcilla, bagged the Critics' Choice Award, while Patay na si Hesus was given the Jury's Choice Award.

The Audience's Choice Award went to the film 100 Tula Para kay Stella starring Bela Padilla and JC Santos.

Below is the full list of winners.

Critics' Choice Award: Birdshot, Mikhail Red

Audience's Choice Award: 100 Tula Para kay Stella, Jason Paul Laxamana

Jury's Choice Award: Patay na si Hesus, Victor Villanueva

Sine Kabataan Short Film competition:

Amazing By Choice Award:

Fat You, Ronnel Rivera III

Ang Kapitbahay ko sa 2014, Anya Zulueta

Jury's Choice Award (with cash prize):

Pahimakas, Lance Maravillas

Delayed si Jhemerlyn Rose, Don Senoc

Sine Kabataan Best Picture: Ang Unang Araw ng Pasukan, Ar-Jen Manlapig

On Facebook, Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra announced that the PPP has grossed P96 million as of Sunday, August 20.

"Cinemas set a P100-M target to call Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino a success. As of yesterday (Sunday), PPP gross has reached P96 million," she said.

The Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino runs until Tuesday, August 22. – Rappler.com