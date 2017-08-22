Agot Isidro, Audie Gemora, Mae Paner, and Pen Medina are among those who are calling for justice for the slain teen

Published 10:51 AM, August 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A number of notable names also joined the rally at the People Power Monument to seek justice for the death of Kian delos Santos, the 17 year old boy who was shot by the police in Caloocan on Wednesday, August 6.

Among those spotted at the rally on Monday, August 21 were theatre actors Audie Gemora and Bart Guingona, Gabe Mercado, and actress Agot Isidro. (READ: Protesters express rage over Kian slay, ask for end to killings)

Last words A post shared by Gabe Mercado (@gabemercado) on Aug 21, 2017 at 4:30am PDT

Senator Bam Aquino and Kiko Pangilinan were also in attendance.

LOOK: Senator Kiko Pangilinan here at the PPM rally. pic.twitter.com/iwbB86kQek — Patty Pasion (@pattypasion) August 21, 2017

Actor Pen Medina was spotted in the crowd.

Pauwi Na actress Chai Fonacier and Bliss actress Adrienne Vergara were also seen at the rally.

Actress and activist Mae Paner aka Juana Change joined the rally in Caloocan City.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Ang Probinsyano star and veteran actor, Jaime Fabregas said that President Rodrigo Duterte is being controlled by his men and not the other way around.

"Well I think it's time na to stop, you know, standing lang around, not saying anything, not doing anything. I think itong pagpatay kay (the death of) Kian has brought everything to the fore already. Wala nang control si (President Rodrigo) Duterte sa nangyayari. Siya na ang kino-control ng mga tao niya He (President Rodrigo) Duterte has no more control in the situation. It's his people who are controling him)," he said.

People composed of youth groups trooped to the Edsa People Power Monument early Monday afternoon to protest not only the death of Kian but also to call on the government to go after the real drug lords. – Rappler.com