The couple celebrates their wedding anniversary, Mariel's birthday, and Isabella's 9th month

Published 1:00 PM, August 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity couple Robin Padilla and Mariel Rodriguez held a triple celebration over the weekend.

The party, which celebrates Robin and Mariel's 7th wedding anniversary, Mariel's 33rd birthday and daughter Maria Isabella's 9th month, was held at the Vivere Hotel in Alabang.

Beautiful Padilla family #Happy9monthsIsabella #VivereMoments Happy wedding anniversary also @robinhoodpadilla and @marieltpadilla A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Aug 22, 2017 at 1:40am PDT

Beautiful Padilla family #Happy9monthsIsabella #VivereMoments Happy wedding anniversary also @robinhoodpadilla and @marieltpadilla A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Aug 22, 2017 at 1:59am PDT

Beautiful Padilla family #Happy9monthsIsabella #VivereMoments Happy wedding anniversary also @robinhoodpadilla and @marieltpadilla A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:00am PDT

According to Mariel's IG, she personally chose the lilac and elephant theme because they are her favorites.

"I have a thing for elephants because they are so precious just like my Isabella. so I chose that to be the theme of the party. lilac is one if my favorite colors in the whole world the flowers were my favorite thank you so much [Passon Cooks PH] special thanks to Maja!!! after the party my guests brought home the flowers because they were just so pretty! thank you! "

i have a thing for Elephants because they are so precious just like my Isabella. so i chose that to be the theme of the party. lilac is one if my favorite colors in the whole world the flowers were my favorite thank you so much @passioncooksph special thanks to Maja!!! after the party my guests brought home the flowers because they were just so pretty! thank you! #Happy9thmonthIsabella #VivereMoments #OneTreeSouthEvents @onetreesouth A post shared by mariel padilla (@marieltpadilla) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:23am PDT

Mariel is currently on hiatus to take care of their daughter while Robin is busy with his showbiz commitments and his project with President Duterte, Bangon Marawi. – Rappler.com