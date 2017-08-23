IN PHOTOS: Robin Padilla, Mariel Rodriguez's triple celebration
MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity couple Robin Padilla and Mariel Rodriguez held a triple celebration over the weekend.
The party, which celebrates Robin and Mariel's 7th wedding anniversary, Mariel's 33rd birthday and daughter Maria Isabella's 9th month, was held at the Vivere Hotel in Alabang.
aawwww thank you so much @niceprintphoto for capturing this moment at the party. Isabella did not get to party hard (hehehe very light lang) because she had to sleep (baby pa eh ) but she enjoyed every minute she was in the party. @onetreesouth #OneTreeSouthEvents #Happy9thmonthIsabella #VivereMoments
oh wow!!! thank you thank you thank you so much @onetreesouth a very memorable celebration for us! thank you! Repost @onetreesouth ・・・ Earlier: Its a triple celebration for the Padillas. Isabella's 9th Month Birthday, Mariel's Birthday and Robin & Mariel 7th Anniversary! Thank you for celebrating with us @marieltpadilla @robinhoodpadilla Thank you also to all our generous sponsors Will post official photos soon from @niceprintphoto #Happy9thMonthIsabella #viveremoments #OneTreeSouthEvents
According to Mariel's IG, she personally chose the lilac and elephant theme because they are her favorites.
"I have a thing for elephants because they are so precious just like my Isabella. so I chose that to be the theme of the party. lilac is one if my favorite colors in the whole world the flowers were my favorite thank you so much [Passon Cooks PH] special thanks to Maja!!! after the party my guests brought home the flowers because they were just so pretty! thank you! "
i have a thing for Elephants because they are so precious just like my Isabella. so i chose that to be the theme of the party. lilac is one if my favorite colors in the whole world the flowers were my favorite thank you so much @passioncooksph special thanks to Maja!!! after the party my guests brought home the flowers because they were just so pretty! thank you! #Happy9thmonthIsabella #VivereMoments #OneTreeSouthEvents @onetreesouth
Mariel is currently on hiatus to take care of their daughter while Robin is busy with his showbiz commitments and his project with President Duterte, Bangon Marawi. – Rappler.com