Actor Zachary Levi tries one of the Philippines' more (in)famous delicacies.

Published 3:44 PM, August 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Yet another Hollywood star tests their taste buds on Filipino food. This time it’s Chuck star, Zachary Levi.

Zachary, who also starred as Fandral in Thor: The Dark World posted a photo on Instagram on August 22 of a table littered with balut shells and local beer, leaving local netizens wondering if he really is in Cauayan, Isabela as his post suggests.

Balut and beer. Like ya do. A post shared by Zac Levi (@zacharylevi) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

Zachary has already had some backlash from the photo – with Twitter user Sarah Barnes saying "Disappointing you ate a baby chick that was boiled alive, couldn't save itself, when you are there to help those who can't save themselves."

The actor responded with a side of sass saying "Disappointing that you’re equating undeveloped duck embryos to living, breathing human children buuuuuut b’okay!"

In a more recent Instagram post, Zachary shared more food – a plate of pizza and sushi, geotagged to City of Dreams in Parañaque. – Rappler.com