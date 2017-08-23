Another Hollywood star takes on Filipino food
MANILA, Philippines – Yet another Hollywood star tests their taste buds on Filipino food. This time it’s Chuck star, Zachary Levi.
Zachary, who also starred as Fandral in Thor: The Dark World posted a photo on Instagram on August 22 of a table littered with balut shells and local beer, leaving local netizens wondering if he really is in Cauayan, Isabela as his post suggests.
Zachary has already had some backlash from the photo – with Twitter user Sarah Barnes saying "Disappointing you ate a baby chick that was boiled alive, couldn't save itself, when you are there to help those who can't save themselves."
The actor responded with a side of sass saying "Disappointing that you’re equating undeveloped duck embryos to living, breathing human children buuuuuut b’okay!"
In a more recent Instagram post, Zachary shared more food – a plate of pizza and sushi, geotagged to City of Dreams in Parañaque. – Rappler.com