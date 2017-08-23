Taylor's upcoming album is called 'Reputation'

Published 12:57 AM, August 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Taylor Swift is set to release a new album in November!

On Thursday, August 24, Taylor announced that she's releasing her 2017 album, Reputation, on November 10. She also said that the first single from the album is set to drop on August 25.

Before her big announcement, fans already speculated that the pop star was going to release an album, as she had deleted all her Instagram posts a few days earlier. Later, she posted videos of a writhing snake on her account.

Reputation will be Taylor's 7th studio album and the first since 2014's 1989. – Rappler.com