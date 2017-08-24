'Jake and I we share Ellie. Sharing is caring,' Andi says

Published 5:54 PM, August 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Andi Eigenmann said that she and ex-boyfriend Jake Ejercito are now okay after settling the custody issue regarding their daughter Ellie.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Andi said that she and Jake have agreed to share parenting duties.

"Everything is all okay now. Jake and I, we share Ellie. Sharing is caring," she said.

She also said that as a mom, all she wants is what is best for her daughter.

"He has the time that he needs to have with my daughter as well. It is something that I want and agreed on because I think that's the best for my daughter. I want her to feel complete as a human and having her father there beside her is a part of it," Andi said.

Andi said that she is willing to set aside her issues with Jake for the sake of Ellie, who at this point just wants to spend time with her dad as well. For Bea, what's important is that Jake loves their daughter.

In July, Jake's lawyer Ferdinand Topacio confirmed that the two sides have settled the matter and that the agreement was signed on July 24.

The relationship between the ex-couple has had a rocky time lately. Jake filed for a petition for child custody early this year, which caused the two to exchange heated statements on Twitter. (READ: Andi Eigenmann clarifies tweets vs Jake Ejercito)

Andi's mom Jaclyn Jose also lashed out against Jake via Instagram, sayng that his camp was making it look that Andi was not doing her responsibilities as Ellie's mom.

In September 2016, Andi's half-sister, Maxene Eigenmann, confirmed that Jake is the father of Ellie in an interview with Mo Twister. (READ: Maxene Eigenmann: Jake Ejercito is the father of Andi's daughter) – Rappler.com