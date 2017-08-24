Nikki celebrates her 30th birthday with husband BJ Albert and friends

Published 3:19 PM, August 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines –Actress and singer Nikki Gil was thrown a surprise party to celebrate her 30th birthday last Sunday, August 20.

Several of Nikki's friends such as Shaina Magdayao, Iza Calzado, and Patty Laurel were in attendace. During the Spanish-themed party Nikki, who is pregnant with her first child, was all smiles with husband BJ Albert, who definitely had a hand in planning this surprise shindig.

I think... Na miss natin ang isa't isa. I think lang ha? @missizacalzado @shaina_magdayao A post shared by Nikki Gil-Albert (@nikkigil) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

thank you @pattylaurel and @krissykairuz for the photos A post shared by Nikki Gil-Albert (@nikkigil) on Aug 23, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

Details thank you Kaye for throwing in the ice cream cart! set up was beautiful as always! Hope BJ was an easy client and Gel, the cake was beautiful and super yummy! Hope to see you sooooon! by @krissykairuz and @pattylaurel A post shared by Nikki Gil-Albert (@nikkigil) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

In one photo, Nikki said of BJ: "haaay this one spoils me silly."

From last Sunday's "Surprise" party #because30 haaay this one spoils me silly @bj_albert A post shared by Nikki Gil-Albert (@nikkigil) on Aug 22, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

Fans who she calls "the Nixters" were also there to help celebrate not just Nikki's birthday, but also Nikki and BJ's future bundle of joy.

One of Nikki's close friends, Patty Laurel-Filart posted: "Early celebration for our blooming birthday girl [Nikki Gil]. She's always been very pretty but now she looks even more beautiful as a mom-to-be! We are all so excited for all the plans God has for you and [BJ Albert] ! This year is going to be amazing for The Alberts!!! "

Early celebration for our blooming birthday girl @nikkigil She's always been very pretty but now she looks even more beautiful as a mom-to-be! We are all so excited for all the plans God has for you and @bj_albert! This year is going to be amazing for The Alberts!!! /a> A post shared by Patty Laurel-Filart (@pattylaurel) on Aug 21, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

Another friend, Krissy Kairuz sent warm wishes to the soon-to-be parents.

"Happiest birthday to our dear friend [NIkki Gil] We love you and are so excited for all that the Lord has in store for you this season! You and BJ will be awesome parents! "

Happiest birthday to our dear friend @nikkigil we love you and are so excited for all that the Lord has in store for you this season! You and Bj will be awesome parents! A post shared by Krissy Rodriguez-Kairuz (@krissykairuz) on Aug 20, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

Since marrying BJ in 2015, Nikki has been keeping a low profile and studying interior design. She also maintains her website nikkigil.com – Rappler.com