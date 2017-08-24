IN PHOTOS: Nikki Gil's surprise birthday party
MANILA, Philippines –Actress and singer Nikki Gil was thrown a surprise party to celebrate her 30th birthday last Sunday, August 20.
Several of Nikki's friends such as Shaina Magdayao, Iza Calzado, and Patty Laurel were in attendace. During the Spanish-themed party Nikki, who is pregnant with her first child, was all smiles with husband BJ Albert, who definitely had a hand in planning this surprise shindig.
In one photo, Nikki said of BJ: "haaay this one spoils me silly."
Fans who she calls "the Nixters" were also there to help celebrate not just Nikki's birthday, but also Nikki and BJ's future bundle of joy.
One of Nikki's close friends, Patty Laurel-Filart posted: "Early celebration for our blooming birthday girl [Nikki Gil]. She's always been very pretty but now she looks even more beautiful as a mom-to-be! We are all so excited for all the plans God has for you and [BJ Albert] ! This year is going to be amazing for The Alberts!!! "
Another friend, Krissy Kairuz sent warm wishes to the soon-to-be parents.
"Happiest birthday to our dear friend [NIkki Gil] We love you and are so excited for all that the Lord has in store for you this season! You and BJ will be awesome parents! "
Since marrying BJ in 2015, Nikki has been keeping a low profile and studying interior design. She also maintains her website nikkigil.com – Rappler.com