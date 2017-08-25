The diva had the most diva-like answers to questions about her love life

Published 10:00 AM, August 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Count Celine Dion to answer with a song. During the launch of her eponymous bag line in Montreal, the singer was asked about how her love life was after the death of her husband Rene Angelil in 2016.

In a video posted by Hello! Canada, Celine gave an amusing performance of Rihanna's "Diamonds."

In another video, Celine briefly sang Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" before saying, "I'm enjoying myself. I went through a lot. And I'm not the only one. But people went through a lot. You'll probably understand what I'm saying right now...At this time of my life, going back a few years back when it was so hard, I feel as though I can spread my wings."

Celine Dion speaking from the heart today in Montreal (and singing!!) #celinedioncollection pic.twitter.com/WpwpLcCDHB — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) August 23, 2017

– Rappler.com