Vicki Belo to wear 4 Michael Cinco gowns at her wedding
MANILA, Philippines - While most girls would cut off their right arm for the chance to walk down the aisle in a custom Michael Cinco gown, Vicki Belo will be celebrating her love for husband, Hayden Kho, in not just one but 4 gowns by the Dubai-based designer when she says I do in Paris next month. The couple recently exchanged wedding vows last June in a civil ceremony at home.
"I didn’t ask Michael [Cinco] to do 4 dresses," Vicki said in a recent interview with Preview magazine. "He just surprised me by giving me 4 dresses kasi he got carried away daw with the excitement.”
The beading of one of her gowns alone took 12 seamstresses to complete. “It’s everything I imagined, hoped for, and more,” she gushed.
Vicki further divulged that she will “wear two or three to the wedding and one for a photo shoot.”
Michael, a favorite designer of women around the globe, also designed the wedding gown of supermom, Marian Rivera and, more recently, Rochelle Pangilinan.
Here's a look at Rochelle's gown which she wore to her wedding to actor and dancer Arthur Solinap.
The fabulous bride ROCHELLE PANGILINAN wears a fabulous mermaid silhouette couture wedding gown with an exquisite detailed 3-meter long cape made of intricate threadworks, Swarovski crystals, micro beads and pearls.
Marian Rivera wore this gorgeouse gown during her wedding to Dingdong Dantes in 2014.
This is a photo of The 6-meter long train of Victoria Swarovski's wedding dress.
The 6-meter long train of VICTORIA SWAROVSKI wedding dress was featured in VOGUE Italia.
Aishwarya Rai wore this gown from Michael's Impalpable Dream of Versailles Collection.
AISHWARYA RAI looks like a fairy-tale princess in a couture Impalpable Land at the red carpet at the opening of CANNES Film Festival, wearing a fabulous couture ball gown from Michael Cinco's Impalpable Dream of VERSAILLES Collection.
–Rappler.com