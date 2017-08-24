The #BeloBride will be saying I do in Paris this September

Published 7:47 PM, August 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - While most girls would cut off their right arm for the chance to walk down the aisle in a custom Michael Cinco gown, Vicki Belo will be celebrating her love for husband, Hayden Kho, in not just one but 4 gowns by the Dubai-based designer when she says I do in Paris next month. The couple recently exchanged wedding vows last June in a civil ceremony at home.

"I didn’t ask Michael [Cinco] to do 4 dresses," Vicki said in a recent interview with Preview magazine. "He just surprised me by giving me 4 dresses kasi he got carried away daw with the excitement.”

The beading of one of her gowns alone took 12 seamstresses to complete. “It’s everything I imagined, hoped for, and more,” she gushed.

Vicki further divulged that she will “wear two or three to the wedding and one for a photo shoot.”

My wedding gown is finally here! I'm so excited to see how it looks, I was able to compose a song on the spot Thank you, @michaelcinco5 #aKHOandmyBELOved #TheRoadToIDo #belobride A post shared by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:52pm PDT

Michael, a favorite designer of women around the globe, also designed the wedding gown of supermom, Marian Rivera and, more recently, Rochelle Pangilinan.

Here's a look at Rochelle's gown which she wore to her wedding to actor and dancer Arthur Solinap.

Marian Rivera wore this gorgeouse gown during her wedding to Dingdong Dantes in 2014.

The long kiss. #DM123014 A post shared by Liz Uy (@lizzzuy) on Dec 30, 2014 at 2:44am PST

This is a photo of The 6-meter long train of Victoria Swarovski's wedding dress.

Aishwarya Rai wore this gown from Michael's Impalpable Dream of Versailles Collection.

