Derek Ramsay replaces Jericho Rosales in a film with Jennylyn Mercado, Vic Sotto's title movie and more

Published 10:29 PM, August 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival Executive Committee (ExeCom) announced changes to this year's festival, which will be held on December 23.

In an Instagram post dated August 15, Noel Ferrer, public relations head confirmed the following 8 changes:

1. The city of Muntinlupa will host the yearly parade in celebration of the city's 100th anniversary

2. The Parade of Stars will be held on December 23, while the Awards Night will be held on December 27

3. Wilson Tieng will head the MMFF Marketing Committee

4. Arnell Ignacio, Liza Diño, and Noel Ferrer will head the awards committee

5. "MMFF Execom supports the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino. Thanks Cinemalaya for featuring the MMFF films and supports the forthcoming QCinema and Cinema One Origjnals Film Festivals"

6. "The Selection Committee has approved the change of title of #LoveTraps to Meant To Beh; the change of the film's director from Tony Y. Reyes to Chris Martinez; the change of title from The Revengers to Gandarah N' Guapito: The Revengers; and the replacement of Jericho Rosales with Derek Ramsay in Almost Is Not Enough"





7. Deadline of Submission of Short Films is on September 1. Announcement of the Official Short Film Entries will be on September 30



8. Early Bird Submission for Finished Full Length Films – October 2 and until October 30 for regular submission. Announcement of the final 4 finished full length films will be on November 17





Quantum Films, producer of the Jennylyn-Derek movie, posted the reason behind Jericho's departure from the movie in an Instagram post.

"Nami-miss niyo na ba ang samahang Tere at Julian? Because of Jericho’s scheduled shoot sa US, magbabalik-tambalan sina [Jennylyn Mercado] at Derek Ramsay bilang sina Gabby at Gab sa Almost Is Not Enough! Excited na silang bumalik sa big screen! See you soon mga bes!"

(Do you miss the tandem of Tere and Julian? Due to Jericho's scheduled shoot in the US, Jennylyn Mercado and Derek Ramsay will be back as Gabby and Gab in Almost Is Not Enough! They're excited to be back on the big screen. See you soon, bes!)

Derek and Jennylyn previously starred in 2014's English Only Please, where they won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards respectively. – Rappler.com