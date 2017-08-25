Stars show support for YouTube star Wil Dasovich
MANILA, Philippines – After announcing on a video that he has cancer, former Pinoy Big Brother housemate and YouTube vlogger Wil Dasovich has recieved a lot of support from his friends in showbiz on social media.
Erwan Heussaff posted: "We are with you man. Keep the positive outlook. You have the strength to beat this [Wil Dasovich]
We are with you man. Keep the positive outlook. You have the strength to beat this @Wil_Dasovich https://t.co/jplfks5dNx— Erwan Heussaff (@erwanheussaff) August 24, 2017
Anne Curtis tweeted: Hey [Wil Dasovich] Praying for you. You got this. #F**kCancer
Hey @Wil_Dasovich Praying for you. You got this. #F*ckCancer— Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) August 24, 2017
PBB Season 7 runner-up Yong Muhajil posted: "Magpagaling ka (Get well), Kuya Wil! Payt payt payt lang bai!!!"
Magpagaling ka, Kuya Wil! Payt payt payt lang bai!!!— Yong Muhajil (@iamyongm_) August 24, 2017
Jako de Leon, son of TV host Joey de Leon said: "Im a total mess right now but i think [Wil Dasovich] would want you guys to watch and share this video.'
Im a total mess right now but i think @Wil_Dasovich would want you guys to watch and share this video. https://t.co/O4X65EUBXV— Jako de Leon (@jakodeleon) August 24, 2017
Broadcast journalist Karen Davila also tweeted her support for Wil.
Our prayers are with you my dearest @Wil_Dasovich https://t.co/U9z8EjVoKA— Karen Davila (@iamkarendavila) August 24, 2017
Daniel Marsh posted: [Wil Dasovich] I love you man, you are gonna beat this."
@Wil_Dasovich I love you man, you are gonna beat this.— Daniel Marsh (@DanielCMarsh) August 24, 2017
Rhap Salazar said: "We love you, Wil. Laban (Fight)!!!"
We love you, Wil. Laban!!!— Rhap Salazar (@rhapsalazar) August 24, 2017
The Pinoy Big Brother official account also sent their message for Wil.
"We're thinking about you [Wil Dasovich]. Continue to inspire others. We know you can beat this! Keep the faith."
We're thinking about you @Wil_Dasovich. Continue to inspire others. We know you can beat this! Keep the faith— Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) August 24, 2017
Wil rose to fame for his daily vlogs on YouTube before he went on be a part of Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky Season 7. – Rappler.com