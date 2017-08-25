Erwan Heussaff, Anne Curtis, Yong Muhajil, and more send messages of encouragement to the YouTube vlogger and Pinoy Big Brother housemate

Published 10:30 AM, August 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After announcing on a video that he has cancer, former Pinoy Big Brother housemate and YouTube vlogger Wil Dasovich has recieved a lot of support from his friends in showbiz on social media.

Erwan Heussaff posted: "We are with you man. Keep the positive outlook. You have the strength to beat this [Wil Dasovich]

Anne Curtis tweeted: Hey [Wil Dasovich] Praying for you. You got this. #F**kCancer

PBB Season 7 runner-up Yong Muhajil posted: "Magpagaling ka (Get well), Kuya Wil! Payt payt payt lang bai!!!"

Jako de Leon, son of TV host Joey de Leon said: "Im a total mess right now but i think [Wil Dasovich] would want you guys to watch and share this video.'

Broadcast journalist Karen Davila also tweeted her support for Wil.

Our prayers are with you my dearest @Wil_Dasovich https://t.co/U9z8EjVoKA — Karen Davila (@iamkarendavila) August 24, 2017

Daniel Marsh posted: [Wil Dasovich] I love you man, you are gonna beat this."

Rhap Salazar said: "We love you, Wil. Laban (Fight)!!!"

The Pinoy Big Brother official account also sent their message for Wil.

"We're thinking about you [Wil Dasovich]. Continue to inspire others. We know you can beat this! Keep the faith."

Wil rose to fame for his daily vlogs on YouTube before he went on be a part of Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky Season 7. – Rappler.com