Tom's dog Woody died 6 months after the video was filmed

Published 1:30 PM, August 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Tom Hardy filmed a CBeebies' Bedtime Story episode with his dog Woody early this year but his beloved pooch won't be able to watch it with him.

CBeebies released the trailer for the episode where Tom said: "It's time for you to go on an adventure of your own in your dreams. So cuddle up to your snuggly friend and drift off to sleep."

It’s #NationalDogDay this weekend!



So join Tom Hardy and Woody for one last adventure together.



Saturday at 6:50pm. #BedtimeStory pic.twitter.com/fJdkV0gwWj — CBeebies Grown-Ups (@CBeebiesHQ) August 21, 2017

In June, Tom posted about the death of Woody in a long blog saying: "He was special bro, a shining example of man’s best friend. He burnt very very bright and, those that burn very bright sometimes burn half as long."

The episode was filmed in celebration of National Dogs Day in the United Kingdom, which will happen on August 26. – Rappler.com