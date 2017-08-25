Like a good cup of tea, this video will tide you over ’til the next season premieres

Published 6:00 PM, August 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – There are still a few months to go between now and the second season premiere of Netflix’s The Crown, leaving fans of the show feeling considerably orphaned without their favorite TV royals.

While waiting for the premiere, it may be best to do as the British do – put the kettle on and make a cup of tea – just how Claire Foy and Matt Smith would like it. In a new video posted on the show’s Facebook page, Claire and Matt, who star in the show as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, launch into a discussion about the quintissentially British beverage.

“I have very firm views on tea so this is good,” Matt says. In the video, the two talk about how long they can go without tea, what kind of tea they like, and what they prefer to drink it from. Watch the video to know what the stars think of people who like Earl Grey tea, and what tea habit they find "absolutely rotten."

Season two of The Crown is set to premiere on December 8. – Rappler.com