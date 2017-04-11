Akdang-Buhay: The late Edith Tiempo – in an interview with DM Reyes filmed in 2011 – talks about life as a poet, fictionist, literary critic, and teacher

During the Buwan ng Panitikan (National Literature Month), Rappler runs the Akdang-Buhay series that features interviews with several national artists for literature and influential writers, conducted by young writers who have studied their works or whom they have mentored.

Akdang-Buhay is a joint project between the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Philippine Children's Puppet Theater, Likhaan: The University of the Philippines Institute of Creative Writing, and the University of the Philippines Open University. Rappler obtained permission to republish the series.

In this interview filmed in 2011, the late Edith L. Tiempo – National Artist for Literature in 1999 – talks about life as a poet, fictionist, literary critic, and teacher.

She was interviewed by poet DM Reyes, a Silliman Writers Workshop fellow in 1989 who "considers influential in his own writing the poetry and pedagogical approach of Edith Tiempo," according to the Philippine literature portal panitikan.com.ph.

Watch Tiempo's interview here. – Rappler.com