Akdang-Buhay: Gilda Cordero-Fernando talks about why she gave up fiction writing and took up painting and publishing

During the Buwan ng Panitikan (National Literature Month), Rappler runs the Akdang-Buhay series that features interviews with several national artists for literature and influential writers, conducted by young writers who have studied their works or whom they have mentored.

Akdang-Buhay is a joint project between the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Philippine Children's Puppet Theater, Likhaan: The University of the Philippines Institute of Creative Writing, and the University of the Philippines Open University. Rappler obtained permission to republish the series.

In this interview filmed in 2011, Gilda Cordero-Fernando talks about her life as a fictionist, publisher, and visual artist.

She speaks to writer and teacher Rica Bolipata-Santos on writing about Philippine folklore and World War II, giving up fiction writing, taking up painting, and going into publishing.

Watch the interview here. – Rappler.com