Akdang-Buhay: Cirilo Bautista talks about coming full circle from his humble beginnings to giving back to the less fortunate but talented writers

MANILA, Philippines – In this interview filmed in 2011, Cirilo Bautista – National Artist for Literature in 2014 – talks about his life as a writer, from his humble beginnings to critical success.

For the Akdang-Buhay series, he was interviewed by writer and professor Rebecca Añonuevo.

During the Buwan ng Panitikan (National Literature Month), Rappler runs the series that features interviews with several national artists for literature and influential writers, conducted by young writers who have studied their works or whom they have mentored.

Akdang-Buhay is a joint project between the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Philippine Children's Puppet Theater, Likhaan: The University of the Philippines Institute of Creative Writing, and the University of the Philippines Open University. Rappler obtained permission to republish the series.

Watch Bautista's interview here. – Rappler.com