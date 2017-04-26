What projects excite internationally-renowned poet Gemino 'Jimmy' Abad? Find out in this episode of 'Akdang-Buhay.'

MANILA, Philippines – In this interview filmed in 2011, Gemino Abad – poet, literary critic, and esteemed professor – talks about the projects that keep him excited, as well as his footing in world literature.

The University of the Philippines conferred on Abad the title of university professor, the highest academic rank awarded to a faculty member. Abad also is part of the board of advisers of the UP Institute of Creative Writing and teaches creative writing as emeritus university professor at the UP Diliman College of Arts and Letters. In 2009, he became the first Filipino to receive the Premio Feronia award in Rome, Italy, under the foreign author category. His works have also been translated into Italian and Spanish.

For the Akdang-Buhay series, he was interviewed by writer and professor Krip Yuson.

During the Buwan ng Panitikan (National Literature Month), Rappler runs the series that features interviews with several national artists for literature and influential writers, conducted by colleagues writers who have studied their works or whom they have mentored.

Akdang-Buhay is a joint project of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Philippine Children's Puppet Theater, Likhaan: The University of the Philippines Institute of Creative Writing, and the University of the Philippines Open University. Rappler obtained permission to republish the series.

Watch Abad's interview here. – Rappler.com