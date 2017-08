The signs of the times: a teenager’s pleas went unheeded by the PNP and those outraged by the killing of Kian delos Santos didn’t let the rain deter them from marching out onto EDSA to protest

Published 6:15 PM, August 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – "The atmosphere was more somber than the previous rallies held at the monument," says photographer Joseph Pascual, who took photographs of the rally for Rappler. "Many people came alone this time, their shock and grief over what has been named the deadliest day of the drug war compelling them to take to the streets, umbrellas opening and closing in unison as the rains came and went."

