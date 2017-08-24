We chat with tokidoki creator Simone Legno about being inspired by everyday objects, the local art scene, and the reason he enjoys visiting the Philippines.

Published 8:00 PM, August 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - The Italian artist’s designs successfully combine street punk style and the kawaii aesthetic, both Western and Japanese culture, in order to create oddball, otherworldly creatures that appeal to all ages. These cuddly critters have been a common sight on bags, wallets, figures, and the like for over a decade. We explore what goes on in his whimsical tokidoki world.

RAPPLER: You’ve visited the Philippines in the past APCC conventions, what can you say about the local fans of your work?

Simone Legno: There is a lot of enthusiasm for art in the Philippines. The art scene there is receptive to all styles and just like tokidoki, they are passionate about American and Japanese pop culture. Filipino fans are warm and friendly and some fans there have followed my work for a long time.

R: How did you feel about the overwhelming response from fans in Manila?

SL: I'm very happy that the fans are so receptive to my work! They make me want to return to the Philippines again and again because I feel like they understand my art. Filipinos are just as friendly, colorful and as positive as my art!

R: Which tokidoki character do you relate to the most?

SL: There’s a bit of my personality in every character, but the one that I can relate to the most is Adios. [The male Skull character] represents eternal love. He loves Ciao Ciao with the same passion that [I do toward my] wife, kids, friends, parents, and life itself. Love is the number one thing in my life and it is the biggest motivator in my work.

R: This will be your third time returning. What are you looking forward to do at APCC?

SL: Seeing all the fans, checking out the convention in detail, and meeting the local artists.

R: How would you describe your own art style?

SL: [It’s like a] diary of my life. [A combination] of all the things that I am interested in and passionate about. I love Japanese pop culture and the kawaii way of illustrating characters. I’m also influenced by the street art and culture in L.A., where I’ve been residing for many years now. [I’m also inspired by] rock n roll icons because I used to be in Punk Rock band when I was growing up in Italy. There are a lot of sub cultures and elements that come from my travels around the world that have also influenced my work. Ultimately, I think that my style comes from observing pop and street culture everywhere.

R: How long did it take you to develop your trademark look?

SL: My style has been evolving since I was a little kid. Professionally, I’ve been illustrating since 2001. I have to work at it daily and [continuously] exploring, perfecting, and improving [my craft]. tokidoki didn't start out with me [immediately] wanting to create 20 characters and then start a brand. It started out with a few characters and became an ongoing process.

R: What’s the inspiration behind the characters?

SL: The characters are ideas that came from observing reality and I'm always looking for items or places that are beautiful or interesting to me. For example, Latte [was based on my] fridge and SANDy [was inspired by the time] I was in a desert area and all that was there were cacti and sand. [I noticed that] the cactus [took on such a unique] shape—[it reminded me of] rabbit or big ears. A cactus is a plant that can survive [harsh climate and conditions] by storing water inside. Water is pure like kids, so why not put a kid in a cactus suit? The suit represents protection against the difficult things in life. Also, by observing donuts one day, I realized that they reminded me of UFOs.

R: You’ve done a lot of collaborations in the past. Which brand or artist would you want to work with next?

SL: [I’ve always dreamed of] working with an airline. I’d love to design the outside of the plane as well as the interior.

R: How would you describe the current art scene among the youth of today?

SL: In the past, the traditional art scene was an elevated activity where people went to shows and galleries—only the elite had access. Now, [thanks] to social media, art has become more mainstream and accessible to everyone. I think that young people today are exposed to many different forms of art.

R: What do you think draws fans to your work?

SL: tokidoki is a very positive brand and as my mom likes to say, the artwork itself expresses joy. People have an emotional attachment to certain characters. There is a character for everybody in the tokidoki universe.

R: Why do you think the name tokidoki perfectly captures your brand?

SL: 'tokidoki' means "sometimes" in Japanese. I chose this because everyone waits for moments that changes one's destiny. tokidoki is the hope, the hidden energy that everyone has inside, giving us the strength to face a new day and [be optimistic] that something magical will happen to us.

R: What can we expect from your brand in the future?

SL: tokidoki is growing and we would like to make it a global lifestyle brand. We’re exploring how we can make an impact in countries where we are not currently known. Our goal is to constantly improve and to make a lasting impression on generations to come.

You can catch Simone Legno and his tokidoki creations at this year’s Asia Pop Comicon. – Rappler.com