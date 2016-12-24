Ricky Lee releases new book 'Kung Alam N'yo Lang'

The award-winning screenwriter's latest book is a collection of 4 stories told from children's point of view

MANILA, Philippines – Award-winning screenwriter and author Ricky Lee has released a new book that aims to reach both children and adults.

Kung Alam N'yo Lang: Mga Kuwentong Pambata Para sa mga Hindi na Bata, Lee's latest book after 5 years, is a collection of 4 stories told from the point of view of 4 children.

The 250-page Kung Alam N'yo Lang tackles topics and stories like the search for God (in "Ang Nawawalang Diyos"), a kid who sees letters come to life in his room (in "Ang Sayaw ng mga Letra"), bullying in a town that has forgotten a dark secret from its past (in "Si Inggo at ang Santo Kuwatro"), and the concept of death (in "Nang Mapagod si Kamatayan").

According to Lee, who grew up reading comics, children may read Kung Alam N'yo Lang to prepare them for the real world. It also appeals to adults who have forgotten how it is to be young.

The book also features illustrations by Kenikenken (Ken Bautista), Diigii Daguna, Jether Amar, and Ivan Reverente.

Since 1973, Lee has written more than 160 scripts for Filipino films, including Himala, Karnal, Moral, Brutal, Salome, and others by highly-acclaimed directors, such as National Artists for Film Lino Brocka and Ishmael Bernal. Many of his scripts have won awards here and abroad.

Lee's other books are Trip to Quiapo, a scriptwriting manual; Si Tatang at mga Himala ng Ating Panahon, a collection of short stories; Pitik-Bulag Sa Buwan Ng Pebrero, a playbook; Para Kay B (O Kung Paano Dinevastate ng Pag-ibig ang 4 out of 5 sa Atin) and Si Amapola sa 65 na Kabanata, novels; and Brutal/Salome, Moral, Bukas May Pangarap and Jose Rizal, screenplay books.

Kung Alam N'yo Lang is published by the Philippine Writers Studio Foundation Incorporated (Writers Studio). – Rappler.com

Kung Alam N'yo Lang can be bought at a discounted price of P250 until December 31. Orders and inquiries may be made by contacting Writers Studio at 0956-1321248 (Globe) or 0932-9047852 (Sun), via email at writers.studio12@gmail.com, or via Kung Alam N’yo Lang’s Facebook page. It will be available in bookstores starting next year.

