What's in store for you this 2017, the Year of the Rooster?

Find out your Chinese zodiac horoscope for the Lunar New Year!

MANILA, Philippines – With 2017 comes a new lunar calendar year too, and this year, we're celebrating the year of the Fire Rooster!

Chinese New Year lands on January 28, 2017, but feng shui experts already have predictions about the love, wealth, and luck you'll experience in the coming months.

At Marites Allen's feng shui convention on December 4, she told us what each of the Chinese zodiac signs should expect in the near future.

Enter your birth date below to find your Chinese zodiac sign and check her predictions!

Rat

The Year of the Rooster will be good for the Rat in terms of career and wealth. If you're a Rat thinking of making a career change, it might be best to do it in 2017. Marites suggests trying your luck in media, public relations, the service industry, or retail industries.

Ox

Those born in the Year of the Ox will enjoy opportunities in academics, their career, romance, and travel. For those who are single, it's a good time to meet a new romantic partner, while marriage or pregnancies are possible for those already in love.

Tiger

Tigers are looking at a good year ahead, but only if they stay determined and focused on their commitments. There will be opportunities for love and travel, but there is also a risk of financial loss through impulse investments.

Rabbit

Rabbit-born people are set to have a good year in romance, but their outlook for wealth, health, and career isn't so great. Take great care in making risky investments, donate blood, or help out the sick, and be wary of changes in your workplace to fend off the possible bad luck you might encounter this year.

Dragon

It's looking to be a good year for Dragons, who are set to maintain peaceful personal relationships, as well as receive an increase in income and good career opportunities. Dragons should be cautious about their health, though, as a recurring minor illness may pose a greater threat.

Snake

The Year of the Rooster will prove to be a good year for Snakes if they prioritize and plan well. If not, they may have bad luck in terms of finances, health, and career – don't spend beyond their means and be open to change. Snakes will, however, have much good luck in romance, as single Snakes will have many prospects and could even meet the right one next year.

Horse

Horses will be very busy next year, which won't give them much time to enjoy life. The year may bring conflict to romantic relationships and the Horse should be wary of health concerns too. Financially, work-related opportunities may arise, but Horses will also have to spend money to help a family member in need.

Sheep

Sheep will have their hands full with social events this 2017, which may be good for those who are single, but could lead to extra-marital affairs for those who aren't.

In terms of money and career, there are opportunities for increases in income, but Sheep will also encounter unexpected problems at work, which will lead to stress. Remember to take some time off work to avoid any health issues.

Monkey

2017 will be a steady year for Monkeys, who can expect to have an active social life and stable income. Be patient and make practical decisions when it comes to your career and focus on paying off debts and saving for the future.

Rooster

In their own year sign, Roosters can expect promotions at their place of work, so it wouldn't be wise to switch companies just yet. While there will be some financial gain for Roosters, they should be conscious of spending on things that aren't valuable.

Dog

When it comes to relationships Dogs will have great luck meeting new people. Work relationships will also flourish, as the Dog will meet new people who could eventually benefit him in the future.

However, Dogs should be careful of their health this 2017. Expect to feel down, tired, and restless, which you can counter with regular exercise and communication with your loved ones.

Boar

Boars won't have a very good year, but 2017 will be much improved compared to 2016, especially as the year ends. In the Year of the Rooster, Boars will have difficulty in romance – there are possibilities of meeting new people, though Boars will have a hard time making a match. Boars will also be prone to illness next year and will suffer some sort of digestive disorder.

Whatever your forecast for 2017 is, we wish you a happy 2017, and soon, a happy Year of the Rooster! – Rappler.com