The international cast of 'Wicked' also performs 'One Short Day' for the Philippine media

MANILA, Philippines – The international cast of Wicked was fresh from Manila's opening night when they took the stage once again to sing for the Philippine media.

On Friday, February 3, the cast sang two songs for the media on the Theatre at Solaire stage, the same one used for the Manila production.

Dancers in colorful costumes flew across the stage singing "One Short Day," before they were joined by Elphaba (Jacqueline Hughes) and Glinda (Carly Anderson).

See the Emerald City and its residents in the video below!

After a short break, Glinda and Elphaba came out once more to sing "For Good."

Jacqueline and Carly were also in Manila in September 2016, when they gave Filipino fans a sneak peek of the show by singing two songs: "For Good," and "The Wizard and I." (SNEAK PEEK: 'Wicked' Manila stars sing 'For Good,' 'The Wizard and I')

Wicked Manila runs from February 2 to March 12 at The Theatre at Solaire. Tickets can be bought through TicketWorld for the following prices (exclusive of TicketWorld fees and Ticket Protect):

Emerald – P7,000

A Reserve – P5,800

B Reserve – P4,500

C Reserve – P3,350

D Reserve – P1,750

– Rappler.com