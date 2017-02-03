Two international musical productions are coming to Manila this 2017!

MANILA, Philippines – The international cast of Wicked just started their Manila run, but there are more productions to look forward to this 2017 – West Side Story and The Sound of Music are coming to Manila!

Lunchbox Theatrical Productions Chief Executive James Cundall announced the news to the press at a media call for Wicked on Friday, February 3.

The American production of West Side Story will open on August 10 at The Theatre at Solaire.

Inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story follows two rival teenage gangs in 1950s New York.

The musical, known for songs like "Maria," "Tonight," and "I Feel Pretty," hit Broadway in 1957 and has since been adapted into an Oscar-winning movie.











On the other hand, the London West End production of The Sound of Music is coming to Manila on October 3, and it will also be staged at The Theatre at Solaire.

Set in Austria at the onset of World War II, The Sound of Music follows Maria, a governess who changes the lives of the Von Trapp family through music.

The 1959 Broadway play was later turned into a movie starring Julie Andrews, and is popular for songs like "Do-Re-Mi," and "My Favorite Things."

Ticket information will be announced through TicketWorld. – Rappler.com