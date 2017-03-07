The Manila premiere of 'The Lion King' is part of the musical's first international tour

MANILA, Philippines – Disney's The Lion King is coming to Manila!

The Lion King is set to premiere in the Philippines in March 2018, and it's the first stop on the musical's first international tour.

Other countries included in the international tour include Singapore, Korea, Taiwan, and South Africa.

The tour will be held in celebration of The Lion King's 20th anniversary on stage and the title’s 25th global production.

Auditions for the tour start in March 2017 in South Africa.

Tickets for the Manila show will go on sale in October 2017. More details on the dates, venue, and ticket prices will be made over the coming months. Fans can join the waitlist for tickets and further information here.

The Lion King international tour is a project of the Michael Cassel Group in association with Disney Theatrical Productions. – Rappler.com