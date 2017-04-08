In the comics, The Archies head to Manila as part of their new international tour

MANILA, Philippines – Archie Andrews and the gang are in the Philippines!

In Archie's Funhouse Spring Annual #26, Archie, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle, and Jughead Jones take their band The Archies on an international tour that stops in Manila.

A preview of the comic strip "On The Road Again" was posted on the Archie Comics official Facebook page on Thursday, April 6.

Another page of the comic was posted on the Archie Comics website, revealing that the band is set to perform at the "Manila Concert Grounds" and that they're shooting a documentary too.

"I'm a big fan of Filipino culture, Miss Wrong Conclusions," Jughead says to Veronica in one panel. "I hear the barbecue here in the Philippines is practically an art form."

Read the two pages that were revealed here!

The issue, written by Dan Parent, will be released on April 19. – Rappler.com