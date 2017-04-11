Gerald and Red are set to join the UK cast tour as the Engineer and Thuy

MANILA, Philippines – Two Filipinos will be joining the cast of Miss Saigon’s UK tour in July.

According to a report from BroadwayWorld.com, theater actor Red Concepcion and singer Gerald Santos will be part of the cast. Red will play the role of the Engineer, while Gerald will take on the role of Thuy.

Both confirmed the news on their respective social media accounts.

“I am proud to announce that I will be playing The Engineer in the UK tour of Miss Saigon. The Heat Is On! [MissSaigon UK],” Red said on Facebook.

He also shared the news on Instagram.

Gerald meanwhile posted on Instagram: “It's official guys! I will play the role of Thuy for the [Miss Saigon UK] Tour starting July 3! This is it! God is so good!”

Other cast members in the tour include Sooha Kim as Kim, Ashley Gilmour as Chris, and Zoë Doano as Ellen. The show will open at the Curve Leicester on July 3.

Aside from the UK, the cast will also be touring Ireland.

Red and Gerald follow the footsteps of other actors who made a name in the show. Lea Salonga starred as Kim in the '90s and won the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical, as well as a Tony.

Singer Rachelle Ann Go, who was part ofthe 2014 London production is currently playing the role of Gigi in Broadway. – Rappler.com