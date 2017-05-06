34 Filipino web comic artists to follow
MANILA, Philippines – Can you remember the first comic strip you ever read? Did it become an instant favorite? Did it make you laugh? Did it make you want to pick up a pen and start drawing?
These days, comic book characters from our childhood are being brought back to life through the many adaptations on the big and small screen. However, it's time we also shined a spotlight on young and upcoming comic artists who are making their own waves online.
If you grew up loving the exciting adventures of Captain Barbell and the classic heroine Dyesebel, you might love getting to know these contemporary characters and stories, too. Try reading the hugot-enducing love story of Uy Si Crush and the fresh and funny Little Things PH.
There may be no school like the old school, but new kids on the block can certainly hold their own.
Here are 34 local web comics and artists you should check out!
Here's where you can follow them online:
Ambula - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Andoyman - Facebook, Instagram, Wordpress, Ang Sumpa
Ardie Aquino - Facebook, Instagram, Wordpress
AxM Stories - Facebook
Burgers and Cheese-mis - Facebook, Website
Callous - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tapas, Blog, Website
Cheesyfit - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Website, Cheesyfit
Cyanroll - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Gumroad, Website
Freely Abrigo - Deviantart
Grickenfish - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr
Hulyen - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Hunghang Flashbacks - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tapas
Jeffrey Benitez - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Deviantart, Website
Jordan Villa - Facebook, Instagram, Deviantart
Killer Kamote Komiks - Facebook, Instagram, Website
Lakan at Makisig - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Deviantart, Tapas, Website
Libreng Komiks - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Website
Likeman Komiks - Facebook
Little Things PH - Facebook, Instagram, Patreon, Ko-fi
Lizette Daluz - Facebook, Instagram
Loser Mangaka - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tapas
Opismeyts - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Website
Overheard Comics - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr
Paolo Jomadiao - Facebook
Paper Drawing Studio - Facebook, Website
Rob Cham - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Lost Comic, Website
Silent Sanctum Manga - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Deviantart, Blog
Split Second Miracle Komiks - Facebook
Sskait - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
The Panda Within - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Wordpress, YouTube, The Panda Within
TRIBO - Facebook
Uy Si Crush - Facebook
Windmillls - Facebook
If you know any other Filipino web comic artist we should feature, you can share their work on X! - Rappler.com