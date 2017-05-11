Ito Kish pieces will go on sale before the showroom officially closes

MANILA, Philippines – Sixteen years after his first showroom opened in Glorietta, furniture designer Ito Kish's 500-square meter Makati showroom will close soon.

In a statement on his website, Ito said he decided to take some time off to spend with family, travel, and pursue other projects.

"For almost a year now, I have been asking myself, what else do I want to do? So many what-ifs have been running through my mind! All the soul-searching has led me to realize that what I really want to do is take it slow," he said. "I want to take a few months off, complete ongoing interior design projects, spend time with family, travel more, read broadly, and maybe even go back to cooking. Yes, I can cook!"

According to the announcement, the Ito Kish showrooms will close on May 22. After that, Ito Kish items can be bought online.

Starting May 13, all showroom items will go on sale at a 50 percent discount. Ito Kish Home items will be on sale at a 25 percent discount. The store will be open from 11 am to 7 pm during the sale week.

As for whether he will open a store again, Ito said: "Somehow, given how much I love retail and design, I am sure of it. But now is not the time to be talking of the future. My goal as I take this break is to just live in the present."

Ito's pieces have been featured in various publications like Town & Country, Elle Decor, and Harper's Bazaar Thailand. He is also the designer behind the bone china tea set given to Pope Francis by former President Benigno Aquino III. – Rappler.com