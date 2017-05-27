'Toruk: The First Flight' is set to make its Asian debut in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – There's a new Cirque du Soleil show that's heading to Manila, and this time it's set to immerse its audiences in a world inspired by James Cameron's Avatar!

Toruk: The First Flight will be staged from June 23 to July 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Philippine show will be the first time Toruk will be shown in Asia, but it's traveled through Canada, the US, and Mexico since 2015.

Toruk, directed by Michel Lemieux and Victor Pilon and combines Cirque du Soleil's style with Cameron's Pandora, is set thousands of years before the events in the movie.

Tickets are available at smtickets.com and are being sold at the following prices:

PL1 – P7,368

PL2 – P5,990

PL3 – P4,770

PL4 – P3,498

PL5 – P1,500

Check out these photos from the past Toruk shows!

Cirque du Soleil's first show in Manila was was titled Varekai and was held in 2011. – Rappler.com