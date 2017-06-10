The creator of 'Kosme the Cop (Retired)' dies at 89

Published 4:29 PM, June 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Acclaimed Filipino artist Mauro “Malang” Santos died on Saturday, June 10. He was 89 years old.

An Inquirer.net report said this was confirmed by his son, Simon, who said he died of a lingering illness.

Malang's son, Soler, paid tribute to his dad by posting a 1996 photo of him on Instagram.

Tatay, 1996 A post shared by Soler Santos (@soler) on Jun 9, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT



The official Facebook page of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts also conveyed their condolences to Malang's family.



Malang was the creator of the comic strip Kosme the Cop (Retired), and later established the gallery Bughouse, which specialized in cartoons.

Two of Malang's sons, Simon and Soler, are also artists.

Malang's wake will start on June 10 at Arlington Memorial Chapels in Quezon City and will end on June 13. – Rappler.com