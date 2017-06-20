The KulTOURa app contains information and details of selected places in the Philippines as guide for travelers

Published 6:30 PM, June 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Tourism (DOT) together with the National Culture and the Arts (NCCA) launched on Monday, June 19 a mobile app that will help tourists in the Philippines know more about the country's culture.

According to its press release, the mobile app KulTOURa "features information on heritage sites, historic schools and churches, nature parks, popular attractions, famous landmarks and other must-see places in various parts of the country." The app also has features about selected cities and destinations with details about their food, personalities, and more.

The app was created by the DOT and NCCA with the help of Smart Communications and InnoPub.

In a statement, NCCA president Virgilio Almario said that the app was created not only for tourists but also for students to learn more about the Philippines.

"Ginawa ang Kultoura app para makatulong sa mga turista at estudyante upang mas matuto pa sila hinggil sa kultura at pamana ng Filipinas. Makatutulong rin ito sa mga banyagang may interes sa mayamang kasaysayan at magagandang tanawin ng ating bansa," he said.

(The KulTOURa app was created to help the tourists and students to learn more about the culture and traditions of the Philippines. This will help foreign visitors interested in the rich history and beautiful places of our country.)

In the same statement, Mon Isberto, Smart Communications and PLDT's public affairs head said that with the app, not only do they want to give travelers the opportunity to know the Philippines but also to give them a different experience.

"Gusto naming tulungan ang mga biyahero na mag-enjoy at danasin nila mismo ang mayamang kultura at pamana ng Filipinas,” he explained. “Ang mga inobasyon tulad ng Kultoura app ay bahagi ng mga pagsisikap ng Smart na magbigyan ng kakaiibang paglalakbay ang mga banyaga at lokal na turista.”

(We want to help the travelers to enjoy and experience the rich culture and traditions of the Philippines. Innovations such as as the KulTOURa app is part of Smart's way of giving a different experience for local and international travelers.)

InnoPub spokesperson Max Limpag said that since everyone now uses a mobile phone, the app through NCCA's information is perhaps the most comprehensive app made for those who will use it.

"Marahil ang KulTOURa app, na naglalaman ng impormasyon sa mga pook pangkulturang nagmula mismo sa NCCA, ay ang pinakakomprehensibong app na gabay sa paglalakbay sa Filipinas sa ngayon," he said.

(The KulTOURa app's informations on places and culture through the inofrmation provided by the NCCA is perhaps the most comprehensive guide for those traveling in the Philippines.)

The KulTOURa app is available on Andorid and iOS for free. – Rappler.com