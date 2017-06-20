FEU celebrates the works of the late national artist through lectures, exhibits and a book relaunch

Published 8:14 PM, June 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – In honor of the late national artist Nick Joaquin’s 100th birth anniversary, Far Eastern University (FEU) recently held a series of activities including lectures, an art exhibit and a relaunch of his book.

In a statement, Michael Alba, president of FEU said that the national artist for literature played a big role in the school’s history.

“For FEU, Nick is more than just a Philippine treasure. His works are part of our identity and his legacy remains in the values and culture of the university,” Alba said. “He wrote our hymn and authored books about our alma Mater; he even wrote the biography of our founder Nicanor Reyes, Sr. It is but natural for us to celebrate his life and his contributions not only to our community, but to all Filipinos.”

Among the activities was a lecture by the professor emeritus Gemino Abad, who talked about the life of the artist and read some of his poems.

An exhibit showcasing some of Joaquin’s memorabilia, including the Czech version of The Woman Who Had Two Navels and Pop Stories for Groovy Kids, was also presented. A bust of the writer by sculptor Julie Lluch was also shown and will be part of the collection.

Students of FEU's Institute of Architecture and Fine Arts also made interpretations of his Palanca awarding-winning short story"Doña Jeronima."

The tribute to Joaquin was completed when the FEU publications launched the centennial edition of The Complete Poems and Plays of Jose Rizal, in which Joaquin translated the first edition.

Considered as one of Philippines' greatest writers, Nick Joaquin wrote dozens of poems, short stories, and plays, which have been adapted for movies and plays. The movie Tatarin (2001), directed by Tikoy Aguiluz is based on his short story The Summer Soltice. Ang Larawan, which is based on the play A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino will be shown this year.

Joaquin died in 2004. – Rappler.com